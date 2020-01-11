Dual
Mi Band 4
sk, en, ru
Description
File naming:
(version)_dual_(positive time offset from now)_(date order)_(locale)
For negative offsets(-1 ... -11):chose offsets (23 ... 13)
eg.: -5 is equivalent to +19 (24-5=19)
multiple languages:
'sk-SK', 'en-US'
testing: 'ru-RU' - if you have issue with second time please leave the description and the FV version in the comments.
Possible languages:
'cs-CZ', 'pl-PL', 'hr-HR', 'es-ES', 'pt-BR', 'fr-FR', 'hu-HU', 'de-DE', 'tr-TR', 'sl-SI', 'uk-UA' and others
Step counter and heartrate.
battery indicating StripyBar™
Recent changes:This watchface properly shows second timezone only in 24 hr format
Reuploaded due to en version missing in app
Fixed issue where some hour/offset combinations weren't shown properly.
It's 2020, apparently
Added ru-RU version
Want to see your locale added? Leave me a comment.
If you'd like to donate in future's currency, BTC: 3QeKySEVet2N9U4RR7p3bGFjoueDsg8jC3
or silly boring old paypal: https://paypal.me/jellynettle
Comments
